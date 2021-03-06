Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Last week, you might have seen that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.7% to US$14.36 in the past week. Revenues of US$113m beat expectations by a respectable 3.4%, although statutory losses per share increased. Grid Dynamics Holdings lost US$0.28, which was 35% more than what the analysts had included in their models. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Grid Dynamics Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqCM:GDYN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Grid Dynamics Holdings from six analysts is for revenues of US$134.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 68% to US$0.065. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$134.3m and losses of US$0.065 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target rose 21% to US$16.40, with the analysts increasing their valuations as the business executes in line with forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Grid Dynamics Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Grid Dynamics Holdings is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Grid Dynamics Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Grid Dynamics Holdings'historical trends, as the 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 17% annual revenue growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 14% per year. So although Grid Dynamics Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Grid Dynamics Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Grid Dynamics Holdings that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.