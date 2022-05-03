Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Grid Dynamics GDYN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 5.



The company expects first-quarter 2022 revenues between $55 million and $60 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $65.18 million, indicating an increase of 66.57% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days at 5 cents per share, suggesting no year-over-year growth.



Grid Dynamics beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with the average being 45.49%.

Factors to Note

Grid Dynamics has been banking on its strong partners to earn market share and increase revenue growth. The company has been strategically partnering with cloud providers like Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Amazon AMZN.



Grid Dynamics is expected to have attracted more customers via its partnership with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Using the GCP, Grid Dynamics has been providing customers with new solutions to accelerate delivery at a reduced cost.



Grid Dynamics is available on Amazon marketplace and is expected to attract top-tier enterprise companies globally as the company is targeting to spread operations across various geographies. This is expected to have increased Grid Dynamics’ revenue sources.



GDYN’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from the recent expansion of delivery operations in India via its partnership with Sigma Infotech. The recent expansion of delivery operations in India is expected to have aided GDYN in meeting the rising demand for its services and tapping into a new market to gain more customers.



In the first quarter, GDYN is expected to have benefited from significant research & development (R&D) initiatives to improve accelerator offerings and scale up the company’s platform solutions to meet the growing demand from clients and win larger deals.



Yet, in the to-be-reported quarter, non-GAAP net income is expected to have declined due to rising operating costs in the form of higher research and development costs and employment expenses.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Grid Dynamics has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

