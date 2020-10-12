Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Soars: Stock Adds 6.8% in Session

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $6.73 to $8.39 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Grid Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Price

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. price | Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is ASGN Incorporated ASGN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.