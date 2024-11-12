Grid Dynamics files automatic common stock offering

16:09 EST Grid Dynamics (GDYN) files automatic common stock offering
- Grid Dynamics price target raised to $18 from $17 at Northland
- Grid Dynamics price target raised to $19 from $16 at TD Cowen
- Grid Dynamics price target raised to $20 from $17 at Needham
- Grid Dynamics Achieves Record Q3 Revenues in 2024
- Grid Dynamics reports Q3 EPS 10c, consensus 9c
