Grid Dynamics Climbs 9%; Backs Q2 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) are climbing more than 9% Wednesday morning at $9.88.

Tuesday the company reaffirmed its revenue outlook for the second quarter in the range of $76 million to $78 million. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters stands at $77.15 million.

Grid Dynamics provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation.

GDYN has trading in the range of $8.00 - $24.27 in the last 1 year.

