News & Insights

Markets
GDYN

Grid Dynamics Climbs 9%; Backs Q2 Revenue Outlook

June 07, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) are climbing more than 9% Wednesday morning at $9.88.

Tuesday the company reaffirmed its revenue outlook for the second quarter in the range of $76 million to $78 million. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters stands at $77.15 million.

Grid Dynamics provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation.

GDYN has trading in the range of $8.00 - $24.27 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDYN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.