Grid Battery Metals Advances Lithium Exploration

Grid Battery Metals (TSE:CELL) has released an update.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. has recently completed the first phase of its exploration program at the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, employing both soil sampling and MT geophysical surveys to identify potential lithium deposits. The collected samples are currently being analyzed to inform the company’s ongoing exploration strategy, which could lead to a drilling program in Nevada’s lithium-rich region.

