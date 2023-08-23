GRI Bio Slides After Agreeing To Sell Legacy Asset, ADAIR To Aardvark

(RTTNews) - GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) shares are down more than 15 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported an asset purchase agreement with Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. for the sale of legacy assets as well as global development and commercialization rights of Abuse-Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate Release or ADAIR.

As per the agreement, GRI Bio will receive a modest up-front payment and milestone payment of up to $80 million.

Earlier, the clinical stage company had given exclusive license rights to develop and commercialize ADAIR in Europe and the UK to Medice Arzneimittel Pütter GmbH.

Currently, shares are at $2.24, down 15.47 percent from the previous close of $2.65 on a volume of 1,933,778.

