GRI Bio Reports Positive Preclinical Data For GRI-0621

(RTTNews) - GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI), a biotechnology company, Wednesday announced preclinical data showing that its lead drug candidate GRI-0621 has both anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in pulmonary fibrosis.

The data were presented at the 2025 ATS International Conference.

GRI-0621 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Topline results from the study are expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Results from 6-week interim analysis in ongoing Phase 2a study of GRI-0621 are anticipated in the second quarter of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.