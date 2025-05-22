BioTech

GRI Bio Reports Positive Preclinical Data For GRI-0621

May 22, 2025 — 09:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI), a biotechnology company, Wednesday announced preclinical data showing that its lead drug candidate GRI-0621 has both anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in pulmonary fibrosis.

The data were presented at the 2025 ATS International Conference.

GRI-0621 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Topline results from the study are expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Results from 6-week interim analysis in ongoing Phase 2a study of GRI-0621 are anticipated in the second quarter of 2025.

