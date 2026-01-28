GRI Bio Reports New Phase 2a Gene Expression Data Supporting Anti-Fibrotic Activity Of GRI-0621

(RTTNews) - GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) reported new gene-expression findings from its completed Phase 2a study of GRI-0621 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis reinforcing the therapy's potential as a disease-modifying treatment.

GRI-0621 is an oral immune-modulating candidate designed to target key biological drivers of fibrosis. The newly released RNA-sequencing data showed significant improvements across genes associated with lung injury, myofibroblast activation, extracellular matrix deposition, fibrosis progression, and epithelial repair compared to placebo. These molecular signals build on previously reported biomarker, functional, and clinical data from the same study, offering multi-layered evidence that GRI-0621 directly impacts the core biology of IPF.

Gene Expression Findings Highlight Direct Impact on Fibrosis Pathways

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is characterized by epithelial injury, unchecked fibroblast activation, and irreversible scarring. According to the company, subjects treated with GRI-0621 demonstrated clear and significant differentially expressed genes linked to these disease-driving mechanisms, supporting a biological profile consistent with fibrosis resolution rather than symptomatic management. Favorable modulation of genes tied to lung injury, myofibroblast activation, and excessive extracellular matrix deposition aligned with earlier biomarker data showing reduced neutrophil activity, decreased collagen synthesis, and lower levels of pro-fibrotic cytokines.

Signals of Lung Repair and Regeneration

Loss of alveolar epithelial cells and basement-membrane destruction are central features of IPF. GRI Bio noted that the new gene-expression data support basement-membrane repair and AT2-to-AT1 epithelial transition - key hallmarks of lung regeneration.

These findings complement earlier serum biomarker changes involving type IV collagen, a major structural component of the basement membrane. The company plans to submit the new data for presentation at a major medical conference.

The stock recently underwent a 1-for-28 reverse stock-split on January 26, 2026.

GRI is currently trading at $5.76, up 8.83%.

