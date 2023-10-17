GRI Bio Partners With NIHR Respiratory TRC To Advance NKT Regulation Technology - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) has entered into a collaboration with the UK consortia, National Institute for Health and Care Research Respiratory Translational Research Collaboration to advance its NKT regulation technology to treat inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases.

The Respiratory TRC includes 10 NIHR Biomedical Research Centers and their associated Clinical Research Facilities across the UK, and the Northern Ireland Clinical Research Facility in Belfast. Together with the NIHR Respiratory TRC, the company will design and execute complex multi-center studies that accelerate research for the benefit of respiratory disease patients.

GRI is developing and repurposing GRI-0621 as a once-daily oral capsule for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis with the potential to expand into additional fibrotic indications. The company plans to leverage the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and to launch a Phase 2a biomarker study evaluating GRI-0621 for the treatment of IPF. The company said it is on track to launch Phase 2a biomarker study of GRI-0621 before year-end.

