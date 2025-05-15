GRI Bio, Inc. Reports Positive Phase 2a Interim Safety and Biomarker Results for GRI-0621 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment

GRI Bio reports positive interim results for GRI-0621 in IPF treatment; patient enrollment nearing completion, cash runway extended to Q3 2025.

GRI Bio, Inc. announced positive interim safety and biomarker results from its ongoing Phase 2a study of GRI-0621 for treating Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The company completed patient enrollment for the 6-week interim analysis with 24 participants and reported that over two-thirds of overall trial enrollment is finished. Preliminary results from the first twelve patients show promising safety and suggest an anti-fibrotic effect, allowing the study to proceed as planned. GRI Bio's financial status is solidified with a recently closed public offering, extending its cash runway through Q3 2025. They foresee continued progress with additional data expected throughout the year, which could enhance shareholder value.

Positive interim safety and biomarker results from the Phase 2a study suggest potential anti-fibrotic effects of GRI-0621 in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

Completed patient enrollment for the 6-week interim analysis, indicating strong progress and interest in the trial.

Extended cash runway with the closing of a $5.0 million public offering, providing financial stability to fund operations through Q3 2025.

Bolstered intellectual property portfolio with newly granted patents in Europe and Japan, enhancing the company's competitive position in the market.

Cash runway, although extended by a recent public offering, indicates that the company remains in a precarious financial position with only enough funds to operate through Q3 2025.

Reported net loss of $3.0 million for the most recent quarter raises concerns about profitability and financial sustainability.

The reliance on interim data suggests that further positive results are necessary to justify ongoing investment and development of GRI-0621, which introduces uncertainty regarding the trial's final outcomes.

What are the latest results from GRI-0621's Phase 2a study?

The interim results show positive safety and biomarker data, suggesting an anti-fibrotic effect in patients with IPF.

When can we expect topline results from the Phase 2a study?

Topline results from the Phase 2a biomarker study are expected in Q3 2025.

What is the current status of patient enrollment for the trial?

Patient enrollment for the 6-week interim analysis is complete with over two-thirds enrolled in the overall trial.

How is GRI Bio's cash runway expected to support operations?

GRI Bio's cash runway is projected to fund operations through Q3 2025 following a $5 million public offering.

What is the potential impact of GRI-0621 on IPF treatment?

GRI-0621 aims to improve treatment for IPF, currently underserved by existing therapies with significant side effects.

Positive interim 2-week safety and biomarker results from its ongoing Phase 2a study evaluating GRI-0621 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (“IPF”)









Continued momentum with completed patient enrollment for the 6-week interim analysis (n=24) and over two-thirds enrollment completed for the overall trial









Cash runway expected to fund operations through Q3 2025









LA JOLLA, CA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided a corporate update.





“We continue to make very encouraging progress with our ongoing Phase 2a trial of our lead program, GRI-0621. Based on the positive interim safety and biomarker data observed in the first 12 patients at 2 weeks, the current momentum with patient enrollment, and the additional data readouts anticipated this year, we believe we are well-positioned to build near- and long-term value for shareholders,” commented Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio.







Recent Highlights









Reported interim biomarker data demonstrating a positive trend towards an anti-fibrotic effect of GRI-0621 in first 12 patients of ongoing Phase 2a study in IPF;



Completed patient enrollment for the 6-week interim analysis (n=24) and completed over two-thirds of enrollment for the overall trial;



Reported encouraging interim safety results from its ongoing Phase 2a study evaluating GRI-0621 for the treatment of IPF;



Announced its abstract was selected for poster discussion at the 2025 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference;



Bolstered global intellectual property portfolio with granting of patents in Europe and Japan; and



Extended cash runway with closing of $5.0 million public offering.











Clinical Program Update











GRI-0621: Type 1 Invariant NKT (“iNKT”) Antagonist in Development for the Treatment of IPF







IPF is a rare chronic progressive pulmonary disease with abnormal scarring of the lung blocking the movement of oxygen into the bloodstream. Currently available treatments for IPF are limited with only two approved drugs that come with significant side-effects, limited compliance and no impact on overall survival



1



, leaving significant opportunity to augment IPF treatment with a new therapeutic.





GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is a small molecule RAR-βɣ dual agonist that inhibits the activity of human iNKT cells. In preliminary trials to date and previous trials with the oral formulation, GRI-0621 has been observed to improve fibrosis in multiple disease models and improve liver function tests and other markers of inflammation and injury in patients.





As previously announced, the pre-planned interim analysis for 2-week safety results from the ongoing Phase 2a biomarker study demonstrated GRI-0621 (4.5mg orally once daily) to be safe and well-tolerated in the first 12 patients evaluated per protocol. Hyperlipidemia, as assessed by LDL, HDL and triglyceride (TG) levels, was not seen in the 12 patients assessed at the 2-week visit. There were no meaningful changes in HDL, LDL or TG levels in patients receiving GRI-0621. The interim analysis committee recommended the study should continue as planned. The interim results show that GRI-0621’s receptor selectivity is consistent with the toxicity profile observed in earlier studies evaluating oral tazarotene in over 1,700 patients treated for up to 52 weeks.





Additionally, interim biomarker results from the first 12 subjects at 2 weeks were reviewed by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) and determined that the change from baseline in PRO-C3 of GRI-0621-treated patients compared to placebo patients is suggestive of anti-fibrotic effect. Based on the available interim data reviewed, the IDMC has recommended the Phase 2a study evaluating GRI-0621 to continue as planned as there are no safety concerns seen to date.





Topline results from the Phase 2a biomarker study are expected in the third quarter of 2025.





For more information about the Phase 2a study, please visit



clinicaltrials.gov



and reference identifier NCT06331624.







Expected GRI-0621 Upcoming Milestones









Q2 2025: Report 6-week interim results from Phase 2a biomarker study



Q3 2025: Report topline results from Phase 2a biomarker study









Summary of Financial Results for First Quarter 2025







Net loss was $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Research and development expenses were $1.6 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.3 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed a public offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $5.0 million. Based on the Company’s current operating plan, the Company believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through Q3 2025.







About GRI Bio, Inc.







GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type I invariant NKT (“iNKT”) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 diverse NKT (“dNKT”) agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s expectations with respect to development and commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the timing of initiation or completion of clinical trials and availability of resulting data, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s clinical trials and product candidates and any implication that the data or results observed in preclinical trials or earlier studies or trials will be indicative of results of later studies or clinical trials, the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding enrollment momentum and future enrollment, potential shareholder value and future financial performance, the Company’s beliefs and estimates about its cash and available resources and its ability to fund its planned operations through any particular date, the Company’s beliefs about the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals and potential regulatory approval pathways, the Company’s expected milestones in 2025, and the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding the sufficiency of its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund its planned operations, its ability to raise additional funds, which may not be available to the Company on acceptable terms, or at all, and capital expenditure requirements. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements expressed by the Company in this press release and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market and to comply with applicable listing requirements; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; (4) the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development activities; (5) the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its respective products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; (6) the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; (7) the inability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently developing; (8) the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and their respective ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; (9) the failure to achieve any milestones or receive any milestone payments under any agreements; (10) inaccuracy in the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for and the ability to obtain additional financing; (11) the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property portfolio, including any newly issued patents; (12) the risk that interim or preliminary data or analysis is on representative of final data or analysis as addition clinical testing is required to evaluate safety and efficacy; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025 and subsequently filed reports. In particular, the data discussed in this release is interim data and additional study and additional favorable results will be needed for development of GRI-0621 to continue; this interim data may not be indicative of later or final data for this trial. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.











Investor Contact:







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





(908) 824-0775







GRI@jtcir.com









1



T. M. Maher



et al.



, Global incidence and prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.



Respir Res





22



, 197 (2021)



