GRI Bio, Inc. Highlights Key Investment Reasons at Virtual Investor Conference

GRI Bio presented its investment potential at a virtual conference, showcasing its NKT cell modulators for autoimmune diseases.

GRI Bio, Inc. announced its participation in the Virtual Investor "Top 5 for '25" On-Demand Conference, where CEO Marc Hertz, Ph.D., presented compelling reasons for investors to pay attention to the company in 2025. The press release highlights GRI Bio's focus on developing Natural Killer T cell modulators aimed at treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases. Their lead product, GRI-0621, is designed as an oral therapeutic for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also working on a pipeline of diverse NKT agonists for autoimmune conditions like systemic lupus erythematosus, leveraging a library of over 500 proprietary compounds. The press release includes a caution about forward-looking statements, emphasizing risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future operations and developments. The on-demand webcast of the presentation is accessible through GRI Bio's website.

Potential Positives

GRI Bio participated in a high-profile virtual investor conference, enhancing its visibility within the investment community.

The CEO's presentation highlighted the company's innovative pipeline, positioning GRI Bio as a potentially attractive investment opportunity in the biotechnology sector.

GRI Bio's lead program, GRI-0621, targets an unmet medical need in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, indicating the company’s focus on impactful therapeutic development.

The company's diverse pipeline, including over 500 proprietary compounds, suggests strong potential for future growth and innovation in treating autoimmune diseases.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainties and risks regarding the company's future performance and product development, which may lead to investor skepticism.

The mention of potential challenges in maintaining its listing on Nasdaq raises concerns about the company's financial stability and compliance with stock exchange requirements.

The company acknowledges the risk of being unable to raise financing in the future, suggesting potential cash flow issues that could hinder operations and growth.

FAQ

What event did GRI Bio participate in?

GRI Bio participated in the Virtual Investor "Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference.

Where can I watch GRI Bio's presentation?

The on-demand video webcast is available on the Investors section of GRI Bio's website.

What is GRI Bio's primary focus?

GRI Bio focuses on developing NKT cell modulators for treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases.

What is GRI-0621?

GRI-0621 is GRI Bio's lead program, an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity aimed at treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

What compounds does GRI Bio have in development?

GRI Bio has over 500 proprietary compounds for a pipeline targeting diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus.

About GRI Bio, Inc.







GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of NKT cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type 1 invariant (iNKT) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 diverse NKT (dNKT) agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s expectations with respect to development and commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the timing of initiation or completion of clinical trials and availability of resulting data, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s clinical trials and product candidates and any implication that the data or results observed in preclinical trials or earlier studies or trials will be indicative of results of later studies or clinical trials, the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding potential shareholder value and future financial performance, the Company’s beliefs about the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals and potential regulatory approval pathways, the Company’s expected milestones for the first half of 2025, and the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding the sufficiency of its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund its planned operations, its ability to raise additional funds, which may not be available to the Company on acceptable terms or at all, and capital expenditure requirements. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements expressed by the Company in this press release and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq and to comply with applicable listing requirements; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; (4) the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development activities; (5) the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its respective products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; (6) the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; (7) the inability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently developing; (8) the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and their respective ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; (9) the failure to achieve any milestones or receive any milestone payments under any agreements; (10) inaccuracy in the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for and the ability to obtain additional financing; (11) the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property portfolio, including any newly issued patents; and (12) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 and subsequently filed reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







