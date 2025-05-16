GRI Bio, Inc. CEO Marc Hertz to Participate in Live Webcast Fireside Chat at A.G.P.'s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21, 2025

GRI Bio's CEO Marc Hertz to discuss innovative NKT cell therapies at A.G.P.'s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21.

GRI Bio, Inc., a biotechnology firm specializing in Natural Killer T (NKT) cell modulators for inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune conditions, announced that CEO Marc Hertz, PhD, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at A.G.P.'s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21, 2025, at 2:40 PM ET. Attendees can register for the event and access the live webcast on GRI Bio's website. The company focuses on developing therapies that target NKT cells to mitigate disease progression and restore immune balance, with its leading candidate, GRI-0621, aimed at treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. GRI Bio is also advancing a pipeline of therapies for systemic lupus erythematosus and has a broad library of over 500 proprietary compounds to support ongoing development.

Potential Positives

Participation in a high-profile virtual healthcare event increases visibility and credibility for GRI Bio and its innovative pipeline.

The fireside chat with the CEO provides an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and stakeholders, potentially driving interest and support for the company's initiatives.

GRI Bio highlights its unique focus on Natural Killer T cell modulators, positioning itself in a niche yet significant area of biopharmaceutical development aimed at addressing serious diseases with unmet needs.

The announcement reinforces the strength of the company's pipeline, including lead program GRI-0621 and additional compounds, showcasing its potential for future growth and advancement in the biopharmaceutical field.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a virtual fireside chat may indicate limitations in direct engagement with investors and stakeholders compared to in-person events.

The focus on a single lead program (GRI-0621) raises concerns about the diversification of the company’s pipeline amidst a competitive biotechnology landscape.

The mention of a serious disease with significant unmet need without clear progress updates might raise red flags about the company's current status and potential delays in development timelines.

FAQ

What is GRI Bio's main focus?

GRI Bio is focused on developing treatments for inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases using NKT cell modulators.

When is the fireside chat with Marc Hertz?

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 2:40 PM ET.

How can I access the live webcast of the event?

The live webcast can be accessed on the Events page under the Investors section of GRI Bio's website.

What is the lead program of GRI Bio?

GRI Bio’s lead program is GRI-0621, an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity aimed at treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

What diseases are targeted by GRI Bio's therapies?

GRI Bio's therapies target diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Live webcast fireside chat with Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, May 21







About GRI Bio, Inc.







GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type I invariant NKT (“iNKT”) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 diverse NKT (“dNKT”) agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.







