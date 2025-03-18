GRI Bio, Inc. CEO Marc Hertz Discusses Advancements in NKT Cell Modulators for IPF in Recent Virtual Investor Segment

GRI Bio's CEO discusses the company's innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases in a virtual investor segment.

Quiver AI Summary

GRI Bio, Inc., a biotechnology firm focused on developing treatments for inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases, announced that CEO Marc Hertz took part in a Virtual Investor CEO Connect segment. During the session, he discussed the company's lead program GRI-0621, aimed at treating Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease with limited options available. Dr. Hertz emphasized upcoming important milestones, including the release of interim data next quarter and topline data in the following quarter. GRI Bio also highlighted its innovative approach to boosting Natural Killer T cell function to alter disease progression and its promising pipeline of therapies, which includes treatments for systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, the press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s prospects and risks associated with its operations.

Potential Positives

The participation of Marc Hertz in the Virtual Investor CEO Connect segment enhances visibility and engagement with investors, potentially attracting interest and support for GRI Bio.

Dr. Hertz provided a detailed overview of the company's lead program, GRI-0621, highlighting its potential to address a significant unmet medical need in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which may position the company favorably in the biopharmaceutical market.

The announcement of near-term value-driving milestones, including interim and topline data releases, creates excitement and anticipation among investors regarding the progress of GRI Bio's clinical development.

GRI Bio's focus on an innovative pipeline targeting Natural Killer T (NKT) cell modulators indicates a strategic approach to treating inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, suggesting long-term growth potential for the company.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the use of forward-looking statements, highlighting significant uncertainties and risks associated with the Company's future performance, which may create investor apprehension.

There is mention of the potential inability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, signaling a risk to the Company’s market presence and investor confidence.

The release notes the challenges associated with raising future financing, which could indicate potential financial instability or limitations on growth opportunities.

FAQ

What is GRI Bio's lead program?

GRI Bio's lead program is GRI-0621, targeting Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) with an innovative therapeutic approach.

When will interim data for GRI-0621 be available?

Interim data for GRI-0621 is expected to be released at the beginning of the next quarter.

How does GRI Bio's therapy work?

GRI Bio's therapies modulate Natural Killer T cells to interrupt inflammatory disease progression and restore immune system balance.

What diseases does GRI Bio focus on?

GRI Bio focuses on inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases, including conditions like Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Where can I watch the CEO Connect segment?

The CEO Connect segment with Marc Hertz can be accessed on the Virtual Investor website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Access the CEO Connect segment







here











LA JOLLA, CA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





GRI Bio, Inc.



(NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Marc Hertz, President and CEO of GRI Bio participated in a



Virtual Investor CEO Connect segment



.





As part of this segment, Dr. Hertz provided an overview of GRI’s lead program, GRI-0621, for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a rare chronic, progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease with limited treatment options. Dr. Hertz highlighted near-term value driving milestones, such as interim data coming at the beginning of next quarter and topline data in the following quarter.





The Virtual Investor CEO Connect featuring GRI Bio is now available



here



. Additional videos from the “What This Means” series are available on demand at



https://virtualinvestorco.com/gri/



.







About GRI Bio, Inc.







GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type I invariant NKT (“iNKT”) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 diverse NKT (“dNKT”) agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and effectiveness of the Reverse Split; the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price and other listing requirements; the Company’s expectations with respect to development and commercialization of the Company’s product candidates; the timing of initiation or completion of clinical trials and availability of resulting data, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s clinical trials and product candidates and any implication that the data or results observed in preclinical trials or earlier studies or trials will be indicative of results of later studies or clinical trials. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements expressed by the Company in this press release and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq and to comply with applicable listing requirements; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; (4) the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development activities; (5) the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its respective products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; (6) the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; (7) the inability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently developing; (8) the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and their respective ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; (9) the failure to achieve any milestones or receive any milestone payments under any agreements; (10) inaccuracy in the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for and the ability to obtain additional financing; (11) the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property portfolio, including any newly issued patents; and (12) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 and subsequently filed reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





(908) 824-0775







GRI@jtcir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.