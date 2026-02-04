GRI Bio (GRI) Price Target Increased by 2,700.00% to 656.88

The average one-year price target for GRI Bio (NasdaqCM:GRI) has been revised to $656.88 / share. This is an increase of 2,700.00% from the prior estimate of $23.46 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $1,058.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25,164.62% from the latest reported closing price of $2.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRI Bio. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRI is 0.00%, an increase of 2,496.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 468.05% to 134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 101K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 4K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRI by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRI by 56.36% over the last quarter.

