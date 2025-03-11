GRI Bio Back In Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Rule

(RTTNews) - GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI), a biotechnology company, Tuesday announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule.

The company received official notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market on March 10, confirming that it meets the requirements under Listing Rule.

GRI Bio is currently trading at $6.35, down $0.15 or 2.31 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.