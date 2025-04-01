Markets

GRI Bio Announces $5 Million Public Offering Amid Market Decline

April 01, 2025 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) Tuesday has priced its public offering at $3.60 per share, including Series Warrants, aiming to raise approximately $5 million before fees.

The offering includes 1,388,888 shares of common stock, with warrants exercisable at $3.20 per share. If fully exercised, the Series Warrants could generate an additional $13.3 million, though there is no guarantee of exercise. The offering is expected to close around April 2, 2025, subject to standard conditions, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as the exclusive placement agent.

Proceeds will fund product development, working capital, and corporate expenses. The company's lead program, GRI-0621, targets idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with additional research into systemic lupus erythematosus. Despite a 52% stock decline in the past week, GRI Bio holds a market capitalization of $2.83 million and a current ratio of 3.43, indicating strong liquidity.

Separately, GRI Bio announced interim safety results from its Phase 2a study of GRI-0621, with an Independent Data Monitoring Committee supporting the trial's continuation. The company also secured two global patents for its Natural Killer T cell modulators, reinforcing its intellectual property.

Additionally, GRI Bio regained Nasdaq compliance regarding minimum bid price requirements and received stockholder approval for a reverse stock split, which could improve market interest and ensure continued listing. These developments align with the company's strategic growth initiatives.

GRI is currently trading at $3.0501 or 4.6844% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.