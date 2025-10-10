GRFS vs. STVN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Drugs sector might want to consider either Grifols (GRFS) or Stevanato Group (STVN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Grifols has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Stevanato Group has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that GRFS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

GRFS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.26, while STVN has a forward P/E of 41.82. We also note that GRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. STVN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38.

Another notable valuation metric for GRFS is its P/B ratio of 0.76. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, STVN has a P/B of 4.65.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GRFS's Value grade of A and STVN's Value grade of C.

GRFS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than STVN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GRFS is the superior option right now.

