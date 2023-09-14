GRFS or STVN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Drugs sector might want to consider either Grifols (GRFS) or Stevanato Group (STVN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Grifols and Stevanato Group are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

GRFS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.68, while STVN has a forward P/E of 45.02. We also note that GRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. STVN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09.

Another notable valuation metric for GRFS is its P/B ratio of 0.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, STVN has a P/B of 7.46.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GRFS's Value grade of A and STVN's Value grade of C.

Both GRFS and STVN are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that GRFS is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.