GRFS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona (Symbol: GRFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.85, changing hands as low as $8.63 per share. Grifols SA, Barcelona shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRFS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.71 per share, with $10.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.