Greystone Redeems Bond Debt, Avoids Penalties

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP, along with its affiliate, recently redeemed its M31 Tax-Exempt Bond Securitization debt with Freddie Mac, transferring mortgage revenue bonds to new financing facilities without incurring early termination penalties. This strategic move underscores the company’s agile financial management amidst a complex economic landscape, marked by fluctuating interest rates and geopolitical tensions. Investors should consider the inherent risks and potential impacts on the Partnership’s future performance.

