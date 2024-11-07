Greystone Housing Impact price target lowered to $17.50 from $19 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered the firm’s price target on Greystone Housing Impact (GHI) to $17.50 from $19 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following the release of Q3 results, the firm says credit quality remains “very solid,” which it attributes to the affordable housing concentration of the portfolio.

