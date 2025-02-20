Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP reported net income of $0.39 per BUC for Q4 2024 amid market challenges.

On February 20, 2025, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, reporting a net income of $0.39 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (BUC) for the quarter and $0.76 per BUC for the year. The Partnership's Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) was $0.18 per BUC for the quarter, and $0.95 per BUC for the year, with total assets amounting to $1.58 billion and investments of $1.25 billion in mortgage revenue bonds and governmental issuer loans. The difference between net income and CAD was primarily attributed to unrealized gains related to interest rate derivatives, with the Partnership also experiencing challenges in the multifamily market due to rising interest rates and operating costs. Nonetheless, the CEO expressed optimism for 2025, highlighting a new joint venture with BlackRock focused on affordable housing. The Partnership updated on its investment activities, confirming timely payments on all investments and ongoing construction of several joint venture properties. The results were discussed in a conference call following the release.

The Partnership reported a net income of $0.39 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (BUC) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an improvement from $0.24 per BUC in the same period the previous year.

Total assets increased to $1.58 billion, highlighting growth in the Partnership's financial position.

The Partnership declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.37 per BUC to BUC holders, demonstrating a commitment to return value to its investors.

All Mortgage Revenue Bond (MRB) and Governmental Issuer Loan (GIL) investments were current on contractual principal and interest payments, indicating strong portfolio performance and borrower reliability.

Net income reported for the year decreased significantly from $54 million in 2023 to $21 million in 2024, reflecting a decline in profitability.

Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) per Beneficial Unit Certificate (BUC) dropped from $1.92 in 2023 to $0.95 in 2024, indicating potential liquidity issues for the partnership.

Management acknowledged 2024 as a "challenging year" due to high interest rates and increased operating expenses, suggesting ongoing difficulties in the market environment.

What are the latest financial results for Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP?

For Q4 2024, net income per BUC was $0.39, and CAD was $0.18. Total assets amounted to $1.58 billion.

How did interest rate changes affect Greystone's financial performance?

Increased market interest rates resulted in approximately $7.0 million in unrealized gains, impacting Q4 net income but not cash earnings.

What was the quarterly distribution declared in January 2025?

Greystone declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.37 per BUC, paid on January 31, 2025, to eligible holders.

Which investment activities occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024?

The Partnership advanced $36.8 million in MRB investments, $32.0 million in GIL and property loans, and $11.2 million in joint venture equity.

When will theearnings conference calltake place?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time for investors.

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $GHI stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 20, 2025, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE: GHI) (the “Partnership”) announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.









Financial Highlights









The Partnership reported the following results as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2024:







Net income of $0.39 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (“BUC”), basic and diluted



Cash Available for Distribution (“CAD”) of $0.18 per BUC



Total assets of $1.58 billion



Total Mortgage Revenue Bond (“MRB”) and Governmental Issuer Loan (“GIL”) investments of $1.25 billion







The difference between reported net income per BUC and CAD per BUC is primarily due to the treatment of unrealized gains on the Partnership’s interest rate derivative positions. Unrealized gains of approximately $7.0 million are included in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Unrealized gains are a result of the impact of increased market interest rates on the calculated fair value of the Partnership’s interest rate derivative positions. Unrealized gains and losses do not affect our cash earnings and are added back to net income when calculating the Partnership’s CAD. The Partnership received net cash from its interest rate derivative positions totaling approximately $1.3 million during the fourth quarter.





The Partnership reported the following results for the year ended December 31, 2024:







Net income of $0.76 per BUC, basic and diluted



CAD of $0.95 per BUC







In December 2024, the Partnership announced that the Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager LLC declared a regular quarterly distribution to the Partnership's BUC holders of $0.37 per BUC. The distribution was paid on January 31, 2025, to BUC holders of record as of the close of trading on December 31, 2024.









Management Remarks









“2024 was a challenging year from a number of different perspectives,” said Kenneth C. Rogozinski, the Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer. “The conditions in the multifamily markets, both higher interest rates and operating expenses, presented challenges to our joint venture equity investments. Interest rate volatility also impacted the efficiency of some of our securitization transactions. However, we are encouraged by the opportunities that we are starting to see in 2025. The dedicated pool of capital that we have from the new BlackRock construction lending joint venture is a powerful new tool for us to serve our affordable housing developer relationship base.”









Recent Investment and Financing Activity









The Partnership reported the following updates for the fourth quarter of 2024:







Advanced funds on MRB and taxable MRB investments totaling $36.8 million.



Advanced funds on GIL, taxable GIL and property loan investments totaling $32.0 million.



Advanced funds to joint venture equity investments totaling $11.2 million.



Received proceeds from the sale of an MRB totaling $11.5 million.



Entered into the 2024 PFA Securitization Transaction representing fixed rate, matched term, non-recourse and non-mark to market debt financing totaling $75.4 million.







In January 2025, the Partnership received proceeds from the sale of Vantage at Tomball located in Tomball, Texas, totaling $14.2 million, inclusive of the Partnership’s initial investment commitment made in August 2020. The Partnership estimates it will not recognize any gain, loss, or CAD upon sale.









Investment Portfolio Updates









The Partnership announced the following updates regarding its investment portfolio:







All MRB and GIL investments are current on contractual principal and interest payments and the Partnership has received no requests for forbearance of contractual principal and interest payments from borrowers as of December 31, 2024.



The Partnership continues to execute its hedging strategy, primarily through interest rate swaps, to reduce the impact of changing market interest rates. The Partnership received net payments under its interest rate swap portfolio of approximately $1.3 million and $6.5 million during the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. From January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024, the Partnership received net swap payments totaling $12.3 million or approximately $0.53 per BUC.



Six joint venture equity investment properties have completed construction, with three properties having previously achieved 90% occupancy. Four of the Partnership’s joint venture equity investments are currently under construction or in development, with none having experienced material supply chain disruptions for either construction materials or labor to date.









Earnings Webcast & Conference Call







The Partnership will host a conference call for investors on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Partnership’s Fourth Quarter and full-year 2024 results.





For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session, participants may dial-in toll free at



(877) 407-8813



. International participants may dial-in at +



1 (201) 689-8521



. No pin or code number is needed.





The call is also being webcast live in listen-only mode. The webcast can be accessed via the Partnership's





website





under “Events & Presentations” or via the following link:









https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=T0wdPGmd









It is recommended that you join 15 minutes before the conference call begins (although you may register, dial-in or access the webcast at any time during the call).





A recorded replay of the webcast will be made available on the Partnership’s Investor Relations website at





http://www.ghiinvestors.com





.







About Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP







Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was formed in 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, seniors and student housing properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by its Second Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated December 5, 2022 (the “Partnership Agreement”), taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP press releases are available at





www.ghiinvestors.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this press release are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include, but are not limited to, phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Partnership. The Partnership cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: defaults on the mortgage loans securing our mortgage revenue bonds and governmental issuer loans; the competitive environment in which the Partnership operates; risks associated with investing in multifamily, student, senior citizen residential properties and commercial properties; general economic, geopolitical, and financial conditions, including the current and future impact of changing interest rates, inflation, and international conflicts (including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war) on business operations, employment, and financial conditions; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including monetary and fiscal policy and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets; adverse reactions in U.S. financial markets related to actions of foreign central banks or the economic performance of foreign economies, including in particular China, Japan, the European Union, and the United Kingdom; the general condition of the real estate markets in the regions in which the Partnership operates, which may be unfavorably impacted by pressures in the commercial real estate sector, incrementally higher unemployment rates, persistent elevated inflation levels, and other factors; changes in interest rates and credit spreads, as well as the success of any hedging strategies the Partnership may undertake in relation to such changes, and the effect such changes may have on the relative spreads between the yield on investments and cost of financing; the aggregate effect of elevated inflation levels over the past several years, spurred by multiple factors including expansionary monetary and fiscal policy, higher commodity prices, a tight labor market, and low residential vacancy rates, which may result in continued elevated interest rate levels and increased market volatility; the Partnership’s ability to access debt and equity capital to finance its assets; current maturities of the Partnership’s financing arrangements and the Partnership’s ability to renew or refinance such financing arrangements; local, regional, national and international economic and credit market conditions; recapture of previously issued Low Income Housing Tax Credits in accordance with Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Code; geographic concentration of properties related to investments held by the Partnership; changes in the U.S. corporate tax code and other government regulations affecting the Partnership’s business; and the other risks detailed in the Partnership’s SEC filings (including but not limited to, the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K). Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.





If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, the developments and future events concerning the Partnership set forth in this press release may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and beliefs to change. The Partnership assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless obligated to do so under the federal securities laws.











GREYSTONE HOUSING IMPACT INVESTORS LP









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(UNAUDITED)



























For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Revenues:













































































Investment income





$





20,056,000













$





20,010,343













$





80,976,706













$





82,266,198





















Other interest income









2,199,643

















1,034,638

















9,509,307

















17,756,044





















Property revenues









-

































-

















4,567,506





















Other income









330,381

















60,702

















785,386

















310,916

















Total revenues









22,586,024

















25,184,617

















91,271,399

















104,900,664

















Expenses:













































































Real estate operating (exclusive of items shown below)









-

















573,255

















-

















2,663,868





















Provision for credit losses (Note 10)









(24,000





)













(466,000





)













(1,036,308





)













(2,347,000





)

















Depreciation and amortization









5,967

















313,626

















23,867

















1,537,448





















Interest expense









15,840,620

















16,849,384

















60,032,007

















69,066,763





















Net result from derivative transactions (Note 15)









(8,239,844





)













7,168,413

















(8,495,426





)













(7,371,584





)

















General and administrative









4,787,849

















4,889,014

















19,652,622

















20,399,489

















Total expenses









12,370,592

















29,327,692

















70,176,762

















83,948,984

















Other income:













































































Gain on sale of real estate assets









-

















10,363,363

















63,739

















10,363,363





















Gain on sale of mortgage revenue bond









1,207,673

















-

















2,220,254

















-





















Gain on sale of investments in unconsolidated entities









60,858

















-

















117,844

















22,725,398





















Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities









(1,315,042





)













(17,879





)













(2,140,694





)













(17,879





)













Income before income taxes









10,168,921

















6,202,409

















21,355,780

















54,022,562





















Income tax expense (benefit)









36,398

















(1,515





)













32,447

















10,866

















Net income









10,132,523

















6,203,924

















21,323,333

















54,011,696





















Redeemable Preferred Unit distributions and accretion









(741,477





)













(622,590





)













(2,991,671





)













(2,868,578





)













Net income available to Partners





$





9,391,046













$





5,581,334













$





18,331,662













$





51,143,118





























































































Net income available to Partners allocated to:













































































General Partner





$





390,766













$





75,252













$





479,602













$





3,589,447





















Limited Partners - BUCs









8,937,983

















5,472,230

















17,587,205

















47,209,260





















Limited Partners - Restricted units









62,297

















33,852

















264,855

















344,411

























$





9,391,046













$





5,581,334













$





18,331,662













$





51,143,118

















BUC holders' interest in net income per BUC, basic and diluted





$





0.39













$





0.24









**





$





0.76









*





$





2.06









**









Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, basic









23,115,162

















22,947,795









**









23,071,141









*









22,929,966









**









Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, diluted









23,115,162

















22,947,795









**









23,071,141









*









22,929,966









**























*









The amounts indicated above have been adjusted to reflect the distribution completed on April 30, 2024 in the form of additional BUCs at a ratio of 0.00417 BUCs for each BUC outstanding as of March 28, 2024 on a retroactive basis.

























**









On July 31, 2023, the Partnership completed a distribution in the form of additional BUCs at a ratio of 0.00448 BUCs for each BUC outstanding as of June 30, 2023 (the “Second Quarter 2023 BUCs Distribution”). On October 31, 2023, the Partnership completed a distribution in the form of additional BUCs at a ratio of 0.00418 BUCs for each BUC outstanding as of September 29, 2023 (the “Third Quarter 2023 BUCs Distribution”). On January 31, 2024, the Partnership completed a distribution in the form of additional BUCs at a ratio of 0.00415 BUCs for each BUC outstanding as of December 29, 2023 (the “Fourth Quarter 2023 BUCs Distribution”, collectively with the Second Quarter 2023 BUCs Distribution and the Third Quarter BUCs Distribution the “2023 BUCs Distributions”). The amounts indicated above have been adjusted to reflect the 2023 BUCs Distributions on a retroactive basis.

























Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures - Cash Available for Distribution







The Partnership believes that CAD provides relevant information about the Partnership’s operations and is necessary, along with net income, for understanding its operating results. To calculate CAD, the Partnership begins with net income as computed in accordance with GAAP and adjusts for non-cash expenses or income consisting of depreciation expense, amortization expense related to deferred financing costs, amortization of premiums and discounts, fair value adjustments to derivative instruments, provisions for credit and loan losses, impairments on MRBs, GILs, real estate assets and property loans, deferred income tax expense (benefit), and restricted unit compensation expense. The Partnership also adjusts net income for the Partnership’s share of (earnings) losses of investments in unconsolidated entities as such amounts are primarily depreciation expenses and development costs that are expected to be recovered upon an exit event. The Partnership also deducts Tier 2 income (see Note 23 to the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements) distributable to the General Partner as defined in the Partnership Agreement and distributions and accretion for the Preferred Units. Net income is the GAAP measure most comparable to CAD. There is no generally accepted methodology for computing CAD, and the Partnership’s computation of CAD may not be comparable to CAD reported by other companies. Although the Partnership considers CAD to be a useful measure of the Partnership’s operating performance, CAD is a non-GAAP measure that should not be considered as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measures of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.





The following table shows the calculation of CAD (and a reconciliation of the Partnership’s net income, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to CAD) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (all per BUC amounts are presented giving effect to the BUCs Distributions described in Note 23 of the consolidated financial statements on a retroactive basis for all periods presented):

















For the Three Months Ended





December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Net income





$





10,132,523













$





6,203,924













$





21,323,333













$





54,011,696

















Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, net









(6,978,561





)













9,994,292

















(2,097,900





)













3,173,398

















Depreciation and amortization expense









5,967

















313,626

















23,867

















1,537,448

















Provision for credit losses



(1)











(24,000





)













(466,000





)













(867,000





)













(2,347,000





)













Reversal of gain on sale of real estate assets



(2)











-

















(10,363,363





)













-

















(10,363,363





)













Amortization of deferred financing costs









466,105

















710,271

















1,653,805

















2,461,713

















Restricted unit compensation expense









436,052

















473,127

















1,891,633

















2,013,736

















Deferred income taxes









1,164

















2,796

















2,435

















(362





)













Redeemable Preferred Unit distributions and accretion









(741,477





)













(622,590





)













(2,991,671





)













(2,868,578





)













Tier 2 income allocable to the General Partner



(3)











(309,858





)













(19,439





)













(309,858





)













(3,248,148





)













Recovery of prior credit loss



(4)











(17,156





)













(17,156





)













(69,000





)













(68,812





)













Bond premium, discount and acquisition fee amortization, net





of cash received









(90,310





)













(42,900





)













1,247,066

















(182,284





)













(Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities









1,315,042

















17,879

















2,140,694

















17,879

















Total CAD





$





4,195,491













$





6,184,467













$





21,947,404













$





44,137,323





























































































Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, basic









23,115,162

















22,947,795

















23,071,141

















22,929,966

















Net income per BUC, basic





$





0.39













$





0.24













$





0.76













$





2.06

















Total CAD per BUC, basic





$





0.18













$





0.27













$





0.95













$





1.92

















Cash Distributions declared, per BUC





$





0.37













$





0.367













$





1.478













$





1.46

















BUCs Distributions declared, per BUC



(5)







$





-













$





0.07













$





0.07













$





0.21































(1)







The adjustments reflect the change in allowances for credit losses which requires the Partnership to update estimates of expected credit losses for its investment portfolio at each reporting date. In connection with the final settlement of the bankruptcy estate of the Provision Center 2014-1 MRB in July 2024, the Partnership recovered approximately $169,000 of its previously recognized allowance credit loss which is not included as an adjustment to net income in the calculation of CAD.























(2)







The gain on sale of real estate assets from the sale of the Suites on Paseo MF Property represented a recovery of prior depreciation expense that was not reflected in the Partnership’s previously reported CAD, so the gain on sale was deducted from net income in determining CAD for 2023.























(3)







As described in Note 23 to the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements, Net Interest Income representing contingent interest and Net Residual Proceeds representing contingent interest (Tier 2 income) will be distributed 75% to the limited partners and BUC holders, as a class, and 25% to the General Partner. This adjustment represents 25% of Tier 2 income due to the General Partner.

























For the year ended December 31, 2024, Tier 2 income allocable to the General Partner consisted of approximately $310,000 related to the gain on sale of the Arbors at Hickory Ridge MRB in November 2024.

























For the year ended December 31, 2023, Tier 2 income allocable to the General Partner consisted of approximately $3.8 million related to the gains on sale of Vantage at Stone Creek and Vantage at Coventry in January 2023 and approximately $813,000 related to the gain on sale of Vantage at Conroe in June 2023, offset by a $1.4 million Tier 2 loss allocable to the General Partner related to the Provision Center 2014-1 MRB realized in January 2023 upon receipt of the majority of expected bankruptcy liquidation proceeds.























(4)







The Partnership determined there was a recovery of previously recognized impairment recorded for the Live 929 Apartments Series 2022A MRB prior to January 1, 2023. The Partnership is accreting the recovery of prior credit loss for this MRB into investment income over the term of the MRB consistent with applicable guidance. The accretion of recovery of value is presented as a reduction to current CAD as the original provision for credit loss was an addback for CAD calculation purposes in the period recognized.























(5)







The Partnership declared a distribution payable in the form of additional BUCs equal to $0.07 per BUC for outstanding BUCs as of the record date of March 28, 2024.

























The Partnership declared three separate distributions during 2023 each payable in the form of additional BUCs equal to $0.07 per BUC for outstanding BUCs as of the record dates of June 30, September 29, and December 29, 2023.























