Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP to Host Conference Call on May 7, 2025, for First Quarter 2025 Results

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, to discuss Q1 2025 results.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP announced a conference call for investors scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its First Quarter 2025 results. Participants can join the call toll-free or via international dialing, with no pin required, and it will also be available as a live webcast on the Partnership's website. A recorded replay will be accessible afterward. Greystone Housing, formed in 1998, focuses on acquiring mortgage revenue bonds for affordable housing financing and aims to expand its investment strategy. The press release includes a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking information and related risks, urging careful evaluation of such statements.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will host a conference call to discuss its First Quarter 2025 results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The conference call includes a live webcast option, enhancing accessibility for investors and stakeholders.

The partnership is pursuing an investment growth strategy focused on acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds, suggesting potential for future profitability and expanded market presence.

When is Greystone's conference call for Q1 2025 results?

Greystone will host the conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the Greystone conference call?

Participants can dial-in toll free at (877) 407-8813 or access the live webcast on Greystone's website.

Where can I find the webcast for the conference call?

The webcast is available under “Events & Presentations” on Greystone's website or via the provided link.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a recorded replay will be accessible on Greystone's Investor Relations website after the call.

What is the primary focus of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP?

The Partnership primarily focuses on acquiring and managing mortgage revenue bonds for affordable housing financing.

Full Release



OMAHA, Neb., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE: GHI) (the “Partnership”) announced today that it will host a conference call for investors on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Partnership’s First Quarter 2025 results.





For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session, participants may dial-in toll free at



(877) 407-8813



. International participants may dial-in at +



1 (201) 689-8521



. No pin or code number is needed.





The call is also being webcast live in listen-only mode. The webcast can be accessed via the Partnership's





website





under “Events & Presentations” or via the following link:









https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=a4hicNZA









It is recommended that you join 15 minutes before the conference call begins (although you may register, dial-in or access the webcast at any time during the call).





A recorded replay of the webcast will be made available on the Partnership’s Investor Relations website at





http://www.ghiinvestors.com





.







About Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP







Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was formed in 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, seniors and student housing properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by its Second Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated December 5, 2022, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP press releases are available at





www.ghiinvestors.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







Information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







CONTACT:









Ken Rogozinski









Chief Executive Officer









402-952-1235





