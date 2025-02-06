Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will host a conference call on February 20, 2025, to discuss Q4 2024 results.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP announced a conference call for investors scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its Fourth Quarter 2024 results. Participants can join the call toll-free or listen to a live webcast available on the Partnership's website. Greystone, formed in 1998, focuses on acquiring and managing a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds issued for financing affordable multifamily, seniors, and student housing properties. The Partnership aims to grow its investments through leveraged acquisitions and expects the interest earned on its bonds to be excludable from federal gross income. The press release also includes a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements and related risks.

Announcement of a conference call for investors demonstrates transparency and openness in communicating financial performance.

The inclusion of a question-and-answer session allows investors to engage directly with company leadership, fostering trust and providing clarity.

The partnership highlights its strategy to acquire additional mortgage revenue bonds, indicating a proactive approach to growth and investment opportunities.

The press release includes a "Safe Harbor Statement," indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's financial performance and projections.

The mention of risks related to financing arrangements and interest rate fluctuations suggests possible volatility and instability in the company's operations and profitability.

The focus on leveraging investments in mortgage revenue bonds may raise concerns about the company's exposure to market fluctuations and credit risks.

When is the Greystone Housing investor conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants can dial 877-407-8813 toll-free or +1-201-689-8521 for international calls.

Where can I access the conference call webcast?

The webcast is available on the Partnership's website under “Events & Presentations” or via the link provided in the announcement.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the Partnership’s Investor Relations website.

What is Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP's primary focus?

The Partnership focuses on acquiring, holding, and managing mortgage revenue bonds for affordable housing financing.

$GHI Insider Trading Activity

$GHI insiders have traded $GHI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH ROGOZINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $56,419 and 0 sales.

$GHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $GHI stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE: GHI) (the “Partnership”) announced today that it will host a conference call for investors on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Partnership’s Fourth Quarter 2024 results.





For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session, participants may dial-in toll free at



(877) 407-8813



. International participants may dial-in at +



1 (201) 689-8521



. No pin or code number is needed.





The call is also being webcast live in listen-only mode. The webcast can be accessed via the Partnership's



website



under “Events & Presentations” or via the following link:



https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=T0wdPGmd







It is recommended that you join 15 minutes before the conference call begins (although you may register, dial-in or access the webcast at any time during the call).





A recorded replay of the webcast will be made available on the Partnership’s Investor Relations website at



http://www.ghiinvestors.com



.







About Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP







Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was formed in 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, seniors and student housing properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by its Second Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated December 5, 2022, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP press releases are available at



www.ghiinvestors.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







Information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







CONTACT:









Ken Rogozinski









Chief Executive Officer









402-952-1235





