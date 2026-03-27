Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Price Target Decreased by 33.33% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is a decrease of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $10.71 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.42% from the latest reported closing price of $4.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greystone Housing Impact Investors. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHI is 0.02%, an increase of 53.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.85% to 2,370K shares. The put/call ratio of GHI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Equitable Holdings holds 334K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 28.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 265K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 23.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 89.32% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 223K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing a decrease of 46.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 88.94% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 155K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 111K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 68.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 113.45% over the last quarter.

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