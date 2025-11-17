Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Price Target Decreased by 21.25% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) has been revised to $10.71 / share. This is a decrease of 21.25% from the prior estimate of $13.60 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.78% from the latest reported closing price of $6.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greystone Housing Impact Investors. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHI is 0.04%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 2,113K shares. The put/call ratio of GHI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial holds 328K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 79.95% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 238K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 203K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 87.04% over the last quarter.

America First Investment Advisors holds 120K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bluefin Capital Management holds 103K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

