Greystone (GHI) Q2 Loss Widens 236%

Key Points Net income (GAAP) swung to a loss of $(0.35) per BUC in Q2 2025, following a $9.1 million provision for credit losses.

Cash Available for Distribution per BUC (non-GAAP) fell to $0.25, down from $0.27 a year earlier.

Cash distributions declared per BUC declined to $0.30, an 18.9% drop from the prior year's $0.37 payout.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI), a real estate finance company specializing in affordable multifamily housing, reported its second quarter results for fiscal 2025 on August 7, 2025. The headline news from the release was a substantial net loss of $(0.35) per Beneficial Unit Certificate (BUC), basic and diluted (GAAP), marking a reversal from the prior year's profit, and Non-GAAP results for the quarter widely missed analyst expectations. Cash Available for Distribution (CAD), a non-GAAP measure, per BUC was $0.25. Management's assessment for the quarter pointed to portfolio stability, but notable increases in credit loss provisions put pressure on earnings and distributions.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.35) N/A $0.19 (284.2%) Revenue (GAAP) $23.59 million $25.65 million $21.97 million 7.4% Cash Available for Distribution per BUC $0.25 $0.27 (7.4%) Net Income (GAAP) $(7.1 million) $5.2 million (236.5%) Cash Distributions Declared per BUC $0.30 $0.37 (18.9%)

Company Overview and Key Success Factors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors is focused on providing capital for affordable multifamily and seniors housing across the United States. Its core business centers on originating and holding Mortgage Revenue Bonds (MRBs) and Governmental Issuer Loans (GILs), which often benefit from federal tax-exempt status. These instruments fund projects underwritten to provide housing to low- and moderate-income groups.

The company's recent strategy has been to balance income stability through tax-advantaged investments, navigate changing interest rates with hedging, and expand its available lending capital. Key factors in its ongoing success include a favorable regulatory environment for MRBs and GILs, strong underlying demand for affordable housing, and careful management of leverage to enhance returns without overextending risk. Competitive pressures and access to cost-effective financing also play a critical role in portfolio growth and profitability.

Quarter Highlights and Developments

During the quarter, the company experienced a notable swing to a net loss of $7.1 million (GAAP). This result marked a sharp decline compared to the prior-year profit, largely due to a substantial $9.1 million provision for credit losses (GAAP), up from just $20,000 in Q2 2024. Such provisions are accounting expenses set aside to cover potential defaults on investments, and the amount recorded reflects rising risk or possible weakness in a segment of the company's affordable multifamily portfolio. Management stated that all mortgage revenue bond and governmental loan investments remained current on payments as of June 30, 2025.

Operating income, measured by Cash Available for Distribution (non-GAAP), came in at $5.7 million, or $0.25 per BUC. This was not only below the $0.33 analyst consensus but also showed a decrease from the $0.27 per BUC recorded one year ago. (Both figures represent Cash Available for Distribution (non-GAAP) per BUC for the respective quarters.) Distribution coverage weakened as the company's payout of $0.30 per BUC exceeded its distributable cash available for distribution (non-GAAP CAD) of $0.25 per BUC.

The company continued to execute its hedging strategy to manage interest rate risk, reporting a net gain from interest rate derivatives of $1.4 million. However, a large non-cash unrealized derivative loss was added back in determining distributable cash (non-GAAP), highlighting ongoing volatility in the interest rate environment and its impact on results.

On the capital side, The company extended the maturity date on its credit lines and closed a $30 million increase in borrowing capacity. Additionally, after the quarter closed, it secured a $60 million capital commitment from a new investor in a BlackRock joint venture focused on construction lending. While these steps expand the company's ability to pursue affordable housing investments, Outflows (sales and redemptions) of $70.6 million outpaced new investments of $47.6 million. Completion of a property sale at Vantage at Helotes generated $17.1 million in proceeds, providing additional cash for redeployment.

Portfolio, Products, and Segment Activity

The company's primary assets are mortgage revenue bonds and governmental issuer loans, which are types of debt instruments funding affordable housing projects and benefiting from tax advantages. All such investments remained current on principal and interest payments with no forbearance requests reported in the period. The construction and development pipeline continued to perform, with three joint venture properties under development and six completed properties, two of which have previously achieved 90% occupancy.

There were no material supply chain disruptions affecting ongoing construction, and the company reported stable property operations. The healthy construction lending pipeline and new capital commitments position the company to increase its share of affordable multifamily and seniors housing financing moving forward. However, the period does show the risk of asset rotation, as capital recycling through asset sales and redemptions exceeded new investments, potentially a result of a more selective investment approach or industry competition from larger financiers.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management did not provide explicit forward financial guidance in this quarter's release. Leadership highlighted improvements in capital availability, with both extended and enlarged credit lines and new external capital commitments, suggesting readiness to deploy resources into new projects if opportunities arise. However, the release did not specify expected levels of future distributable cash, revenue, or earnings for the next quarter or full fiscal year.

Given the outsized credit loss provision and declining coverage of the distribution by Cash Available for Distribution (CAD, a non-GAAP metric), investors should monitor any further asset quality shifts and the sustainability of cash distributions. The regulatory environment for tax-advantaged debt, competition for investment assets, and prevailing interest rates all remain important watchpoints for the future.

The quarterly distribution was $0.30 per BUC, down from $0.37 per BUC in Q2 2024.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

