US Markets

Greyhound to pay $125,000 penalty, ban U.S. buses from idling while parked

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Greyhound Lines, the largest U.S. bus company, agreed to pay a $125,000 penalty to the District of Columbia and will bar idling by buses when parked nationwide, according to a court filing on Thursday.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Greyhound Lines, the largest U.S. bus company, agreed to pay a $125,000 penalty to the District of Columbia and will bar idling by buses when parked nationwide, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Greyhound, a unit of FirstGroup PLC FGP.L, agreed to settle the District's 2019 lawsuit, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement. Buses must now be immediately turned off while parked and drivers will get training on the new policy and can face discipline if they do not comply.

Greyhound, which transports about 16 million passengers a year in North America, said it was pleased to reach a settlement and "is committed to following the District’s environmental regulations. Bus transportation is known as one of the most ecofriendly forms of travel and we are eager to improve upon our anti-idling policy."

Vehicle exhaust is the largest source of air pollution in the U.S. capital, Racine said.

Greyhound will also send regular text messages to all drivers and install stickers in all buses to remind drivers that engine idling is not allowed.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Peter Cooney)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular