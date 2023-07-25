News & Insights

Greyhound owner Flix picks JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas for $4.4bn IPO

July 25, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - German bus services firm Flix has picked three banks as advisers for a planned initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2024, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The banks involved are JP Morgan JPM.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N and BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, the sources said.

Flix, the owner of the Greyhound brand in North America and FlixBus in Europe, could reach a valuation of 4 billion euros ($4.42 billion) in an IPO, they added.

Flix, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas declined to comment.

A number of other European firms, including German hydrogen firm Nucera and Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica, have recently completed IPOs.

Flix, set up in 2011 by three entrepreneurs in Munich to try to make bus travel cheap, runs bus and train services across 40 countries.

Last year, the company posted a 185% jump in revenue to more than 1.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9057 euro)

