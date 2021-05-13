US Markets

Greyhound Canada ends operations on pandemic hit

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

May 13 (Reuters) - Greyhound Canada permanently closed its services in Canada, the inter-city bus operator said on Thursday, after struggling with sales during the pandemic as more people choose personal transport over public conveyance.

"A full year without revenue has unfortunately made it impossible to continue operations," said Stuart Kendrick, senior vice president, of the firm, which is owned by British transport operator FirstGroup FGP.L.

The move has no impact on Greyhound Lines Inc (USA), which is a separate entity from Greyhound Canada, and will continue to operate cross-border express services when the border reopens.

