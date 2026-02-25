Greycroft Adds $3 Million in Sportradar Shares Amid Its 46% Decline

Key Points

Greycroft added 110,000 shares of Sportradar Group AG, with an estimated transaction value of $2.65 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $2.55 million, a shift reflecting both new purchases and changes in stock price.

The transaction value represented 1.68% of GREYCROFT LP’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 130,000 shares valued at $3.09 million.

The stake now represents 1.96% of fund AUM, making it the fund's sixth-largest position.

What happened

According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, Greycroft LP bought 110,000 additional shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD), bringing its total to 130,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.65 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $2.55 million, reflecting both share additions and market price changes.

What else to know

Buy activity lifts the post-trade position to 1.96% of GREYCROFT LP’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: SEMrush Holdings : $106.82 million (67.7% of AUM) MNTN : $24.62 million (15.6% of AUM) Uber Technologies : $4.25 million (2.7% of AUM) Reddit : $4.14 million (2.6% of AUM) ServiceTitan : $3.19 million (2.0% of AUM)



As of Feb. 23, 2026, shares were priced at $17.18, marking a 1-year change of -19.2% and trailing the S&P 500 by 32 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 23, 2026) $17.18 Market capitalization $5.08 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.45 billion Net income (TTM) $111.94 million

Company snapshot

Sportradar Group:

Provides sports data, analytics, and livestreaming solutions for sports betting operators, media companies, and sports leagues globally.

Operates a data-driven platform monetizing proprietary sports content through software licensing, data distribution, and value-added services across the sports betting value chain.

Serves bookmakers, online and retail betting operators, sports leagues, and international media organizations as primary customers.

Sportradar Group AG is a leading provider of sports data and analytics, leveraging proprietary technology and content to serve the global sports betting and media industries. The company differentiates itself through comprehensive data coverage, real-time analytics, and integrated software solutions that support clients’ mission-critical operations. Its scale and deep integration across the sports ecosystem position Sportradar as a key enabler of digital transformation in sports entertainment and betting.

What this transaction means for investors

After opening a position in Sportradar Group in Q3 last year, it is an encouraging sign for current or prospective shareholders to see Greycroft make a bigger bet on the stock in the following quarter after its share price dipped another 10%. Growing its position from 20,000 shares to 130,000 shares, Sportradar is now Greycroft’s sixth-largest holding.

From a stock perspective, there is a lot to like about Sportradar. It is a picks-and-shovels investment of sorts to the broader sports betting industry. It provides real-time data, stats, odds, and audio-visual overlays to sportsbooks, enabling the most seamless betting experience possible. Sportradar covers over 1 million matches annually across 70 sports and is partnered with 900 media companies, 800 sportsbooks, and 400 sports leagues, making it a co-leader in the space alongside Genius Sports.

Best yet, the company should benefit from a unique acquisition with Endeavor, where Sportradar will receive $225 million to acquire IMG Arena (owned by Endeavor) and its portfolio of sports betting rights. IMG Arena’s rights include the PGA Tour, the UFC, MLS, and three tennis majors, further enhancing Sportradar’s portfolio. Endeavor was taken private by Silver Lake and needed to unload the company as soon as possible, and I think Sportradar could potentially benefit tremendously from the deal.

With the sports betting industry projected to grow by double-digits annually through 2030 (and likely beyond), Greycroft additions to Sportradar stock make a lot of sense to me while the stock is down 40% from its all-time high.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in ServiceTitan and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sportradar Group Ag and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports, Reddit, and ServiceTitan and recommends the following options: short February 2026 $32.50 calls on Sportradar Group Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.