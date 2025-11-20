Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (WOLF.V) reported a profit for third quarter of C$0.55 million

The company's bottom line came in at C$0.55 million, or C$0.02 per share. This compares with C$0.50 million, or C$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.4% to C$9.34 million from C$6.90 million last year.

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.55 Mln. vs. C$0.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.02 vs. C$0.02 last year. -Revenue: C$9.34 Mln vs. C$6.90 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.