Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (WOLF.V) revealed earnings for second quarter of $0.751 million

The company's bottom line came in at $0.751 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $0.577 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.4% to $9.52 million from $7.19 million last year.

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.751 Mln. vs. $0.577 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $9.52 Mln vs. $7.19 Mln last year.

