Grey Rock signs $1.3 bln blank-check deal for new oil and gas company

May 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Grey Rock Investment Partners will separate some of its oil and gas assets into an independent company called Granite Ridge Resources, which will go public through a $1.3 billion merger with a blank-check firm, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.