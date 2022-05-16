US Markets
ENPC

Grey Rock signs $1.3 bln blank-check deal for new oil and gas company

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Private equity firm Grey Rock Investment Partners will separate some of its oil and gas assets into an independent company called Granite Ridge Resources, which will go public through a $1.3 billion merger with a blank-check firm, the companies said on Monday.

May 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Grey Rock Investment Partners will separate some of its oil and gas assets into an independent company called Granite Ridge Resources, which will go public through a $1.3 billion merger with a blank-check firm, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular