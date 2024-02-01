News & Insights

Greta Thunberg arrives at London court for oil protest trial

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

February 01, 2024 — 05:04 am EST

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

Updates to say Thunberg has arrived

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived at a London court on Thursday to face trial on a public order offence over a protest outside an oil and gas conference last year.

Thunberg, who became a prominent campaigner worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, was arrested in October after protesting outside a London hotel where the Energy Intelligence Forum was hosting industry leaders.

The 21-year-old is one of five people listed to stand trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. All five, aged between 19 and 59, have pleaded not guilty to a single offence under the Public Order Act for allegedly failing to move when asked to by police.

A smiling Thunberg made her way through photographers and police officers to chants of "climate protest is not a crime" by environmental activists who were stood outside the court.

The trial will be conducted by a judge without a jury and is expected to take at least two days. If convicted, they would face a maximum fine of 2,500 pounds ($3,160).

Environmental protesters, including from Greenpeace, had said they would demonstrate outside the court in solidarity with the defendants.

($1 = 0.7910 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Kate Holton)

((Sam.Tobin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.