GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND (LSE:GRID) Price Target Decreased by 6.37% to 180.03

The average one-year price target for GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND (LSE:GRID) has been revised to 180.03 / share. This is an decrease of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 192.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 170.69 to a high of 193.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.84% from the latest reported closing price of 137.60 / share.

GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND Maintains 5.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.13%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.84%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRID is 0.55%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 7,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRRAX - BNY Mellon Global Real Return Fund holds 7,086K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592K shares, representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRID by 9.58% over the last quarter.

