Grenke's founder suspends board seat in wake of critical report

Tom Sims Reuters
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German leasing business Grenke GLJn.DE said on Monday that its founder Wolfgang Grenke would temporarily give up his seat on the supervisory board in the wake of a critical report by a short seller accusing the company of fraud.

The company also said that it was studying changes to its franchise model that was a focus of allegations in the report.

