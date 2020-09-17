Grenke says it is considering legal action after shortseller attack

Adds details, background

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German leasing firm Grenke said on Thursday it was considering taking legal action against shortseller Fraser Perring's Viceroy Research, following days of turmoil in which the company'sshare price halved.

Grenke said it had convened a task force to deal with a detailed rebuttal of accusations made against the company by Viceroy Research.

The report by Viceroy Research, which raised the alarm and bet big against collapsed payment company Wirecard, accuses Grenke of malfeasance including money laundering.

Grenke said managers including Chief Executive Antje Leminsky, chairman Ernst-Moritz Lipp and founder Wolfgang Grenke would host an investor call on Friday to comment on the accusations of fraud, falsification of financial statements and money laundering plus criticism of the business model and governance.

"The board of directors and supervisory board continue to regard all these accusations as unfounded," Grenke said in a statement, adding that Wolfgang Grenke would address accusations against him personally in a note later on Thursday.

Germany's accounting watchdog and financial watchdog - both under pressure after failing to uncover the fraud at Wirecard - are probing the company's balance sheets as well as possible market manipulation by short sellers.

Grenke, founded in 1978, with 1,700 employees in 32 locations around the world, is listed on Germany's MDAX index of mid-cap companies. It provides mainly small and medium-sized companies with leasing, banking and factoring services.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Michelle Martin)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.