Grenke Q3 net profit falls 50% hurt by COVID impairment charge

German leasing business <Grenke GLJn.DE> said net profit fell 50% in the third quarter as it booked a 48.8 million euro ($57.7 million) impairment charge as a resurgence in the coronavirus crisis deteriorated the outlook in some countries.

The company, which helps small and medium-sized companies finance office communication equipment, said net profit came in at 17.7 million euros for the July-September period compared to 35.6 million a year ago.

Grenke, which is investigating fraud allegations, said it was expanding its board of directors and would appoint a chief risk officer who would be responsible for compliance.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

