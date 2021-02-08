Grenke board member resigns amid ongoing audit

Shares down 28%

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Grenke GLJn.DE said on Monday that its board member Mark Kindermann is resigning with immediate effect over differences of opinion about the outcome of an audit, prompting shares to tumble.

The German leasing business said that an ongoing audit was critical of internal processes in the compliance and internal audit department that Kindermann oversaw.

But Kindermann told the supervisory board that he disagreed with the preliminary results of that initial review and would step down to "avoid any dispute prior to completing the audit", Grenke said.

Grenke embarked on an array of audits last year after the short-seller Viceroy Research released a 64-page report in which it accused the company of malfeasance.

Grenke shares were down 28% at 1300 GMT in Frankfurt.

