Grenergy to invests 2.6 bln euros through 2026

November 21, 2023 — 02:41 am EST

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy group Grenergy GREG.MC said on Tuesday that it sees its capital expenditure at 2.6 billion euros ($2.84 billion) in the next three years.

The company is aiming for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization run-rate of around 250 million euros - 300 million euros in 2026 in its energy business.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

