Grenergy Renovables (BME:GRE) Price Target Increased by 13.08% to 99.05

The average one-year price target for Grenergy Renovables (BME:GRE) has been revised to €99.05 / share. This is an increase of 13.08% from the prior estimate of €87.59 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €72.72 to a high of €136.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.30% from the latest reported closing price of €109.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grenergy Renovables. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRE is 0.23%, an increase of 17.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.32% to 322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 87K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRE by 23.37% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRE by 46.17% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRE by 16.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRE by 37.07% over the last quarter.

