Grenergy aims to sell minority stake in Spanish solar assets

Adds confirmation of sale process by the company

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Grenergy GREG.MC aims to sell a minority stake in photovoltaic projects in the country, the renewable power generation company said on Tuesday, confirming earlier media reports.

"In relation to the news published in some media today regarding the minority stake sale of 1.1 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar projects in Spain, Grenergy confirms the sale process," the company said, adding it was unable guarantee the deal's precise terms nor its probability of success.

Newspaper Expansion reported earlier on Tuesday that Grenergy was seeking to sell a 49% stake, citing unidentified market sources.

The stake would allow Grenergy to raise between 500 million euros and 600 million euros, Expansion said.

The company hired consultancy PwC as an adviser for the sale, the newspaper reported. A PwC representative was not immediately available for comment.

Such a deal would follow the path of larger rival Iberdrola IBE.MC, which last week sold a 49% stake in a portfolio of solar plants and onshore wind farms in Spain to Norway's sovereign wealth fund.

With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain aims to produce two thirds of its electricity from renewables by 2026. Power companies from all over the world are investing in the country to build the infrastructure to reach that goal.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and David Latona; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.