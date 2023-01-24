Grenergy aims to sell 49% stake in Spanish solar assets, Expansion says

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable power generation company Grenergy GREG.MC aims to sell a 49% stake in photovoltaic projects in the country, newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources.

The stake would allow Grenergy to raise between 500 million euros and 600 million euros, Expansion said.

The company hired consultancy PwC as an adviser for the sale, the newspaper reported.

A Grenergy spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment and a PwC representative was not immediately available for comment.

Such a deal would follow the path of larger rival Iberdrola IBE.MC, which last week sold a 49% stake in a portfolio of solar plants and onshore wind farms in Spain to Norway's sovereign wealth fund.

With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain aims to produce two thirds of its electricity from renewables by 2026. Power companies from all over the world are investing in the country to build the infrastructure to reach that goal.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman )

