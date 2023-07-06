Grendene (B3:GRND3) Price Target Decreased by 17.65% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Grendene (B3:GRND3) has been revised to 7.14 / share. This is an decrease of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 8.67 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.56% from the latest reported closing price of 7.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grendene. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRND3 is 0.10%, an increase of 22.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 28,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 5,938K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRND3 by 35.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,797K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,567K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,972K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRND3 by 0.67% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,515K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

