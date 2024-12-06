Gremz, Inc. Reports Strong Half-Year Results and Positive Outlook

Gremz, Inc. (JP:3150) has released an update.
Gremz, Inc. reports a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 5.2% increase in net sales and a notable 7.2% rise in profit attributable to owners compared to the previous year. The company’s strong results reflect its strategic growth initiatives, and it anticipates continued momentum with a projected 13.7% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 2025.
