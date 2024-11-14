Gremz, Inc. Reports Strong First-Half Growth

Gremz, Inc. (JP:3150) has released an update.

Gremz, Inc. reported a 5.2% increase in net sales and a 7.2% rise in profit attributable to owners for the first half of 2024, reflecting steady growth. The company anticipates a continued upward trend in financial performance for the full fiscal year ending March 2025, projecting a 13.7% increase in net sales. Investors can also expect a higher dividend payout, with a forecasted total of 57 yen per share.

