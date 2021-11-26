Greif's (NYSE:GEF) Returns Have Hit A Wall

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Greif's (NYSE:GEF) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Greif is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$465m ÷ (US$5.7b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Greif has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10%.

NYSE:GEF Return on Capital Employed November 26th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Greif compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Greif's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 97% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Greif's ROCE

To sum it up, Greif has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 60% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Like most companies, Greif does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

