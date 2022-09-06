Greif's (NYSE:GEF) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.50

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of October to $0.50. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Greif's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Greif was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:GEF Historic Dividend September 6th 2022

Greif Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.8% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Greif has impressed us by growing EPS at 33% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Greif's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Greif is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Greif that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

